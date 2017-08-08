Phil brings the thrill Tuesday at PGA

Aug 8, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Phil Mickelson speaks in a press conference during a practice round for the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Madrid, Michael Madrid)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - This week at Quail Hollow, Phil Mickelson is making his 100th career major start. It's a remarkable feat of excellence and longevity.

At 47 years old Lefty remains one of the biggest draws at every golf tournament he tees it up and the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow is no exception.

"I had my hand out, and the next thing I knew I had a ball in my hands," Michaela Hilley said.

Hilley was fortunate enough to get a souvenir from the five-time major champ at a past Wells Fargo Championship.

"No words," Hilley said.

With pictures of Justin Bieber at Quail Hollow floating around on social media, Michaela has her priorities in order.

Mickelson hasn't won on tour since the 2013 Open Championship, but he still has the game and there's no questioning his motivation.

"I enjoy the challenge," Mickelson said. Going through a lull. Not having my best stuff and then trying to get it back."

Quail Hollow could be the spot for Phil. He finished fourth at the Wells Fargo just last year, and count him among the player happy with the changes to the course.

"I think the changes have turned out incredibly well," Mickelson said. "It's made the golf course tougher, but it's done it in a very subtle way."

