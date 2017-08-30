Picking the weekend's college football games

Sep 5, 2016; Orlando, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12) points against the Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

PICKING THIS WEEKEND'S BIG GAMES - College football has already started and there's a big slate of games on Labor Day Weekend.

CFBCountry.com's Josh Parcell joined NBC Charlotte's Nick Carboni to pick three of the biggest games.

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. NORTH CAROLINA STATE

(Belk College Football Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium)

Josh: NC State is picked fourth in the Atlantic Division, but that's probably the toughest division in all of college football. NC State has to get off to a good start this season and this is a huge opportunity against a pretty good South Carolina team in its second year under Will Muschamp, they went 6-7 a year ago. Evenly matched game. NC State is a little bit of a favorite out in the desert. I do think that South Carolina, behind Jake Bentley at quarterback, they have a few more play makers on the offensive side, and I like Kurt Roeper the offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

Pick: South Carolina 27, North Carolina State 24

ALABAMA VS. FLORIDA STATE

Josh: Florida State is No. 3 in the AP poll, they're expected to compete for a national championship. What a way to start the college football season with these two teams. But look in the opening game of the season Alabama has a history of just crushing your dreams. They've done this so many times. They've played Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech. USC last season 52-6, and then USC won the Rose Bowl. I'm sorry Florida State fans, I actually think that defensive line of Alabama is going to dominate.

Pick: Alabama 42, Florida State 17

VIRGINIA TECH VS. WEST VIRGINIA

Josh: I'm a Virginia Tech grad full disclosure. I think Virginia Tech's going to have a good year. I actually think they're going to beat Clemson at the end of September. But it's not going to end well in the opening weekend. I think West Virginia's going to win this one. They have a better quarterback in Will Grier. He almost was on the way to a Heisman caliber season two years ago before he was suspended for PED's at Florida. Put him on Dana Holgorsen's offense, I think they win a shootout. Maybe one of the most entertaining games of the weekend.

Pick: West Virginia 38, Virginia Tech 31

