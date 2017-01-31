Possible changes coming to youth tackle football

TEGA CAY, S.C. -- Safety concerns for youth football players could lead to drastic changes in how the sport is played.

In a New York Times article, the amateur football organization, USA Football, says they're willing to adapt the game to keep kids from taking big hits at an early age.

These days, concussion concerns are constant on the gridiron. But USA Football believes there's a way to change that and it doesn't mean playing flag football instead. In the New York Times article, four possibilities were listed.

First, reducing the number of players per team from 11 to somewhere between six and nine. The field would also be significantly smaller; punts and kickoffs would be eliminated, and the three-point stance for linemen would be replaced by a crouching stance.

"That's what any smart coach would do-- particularly with someone who's young," said Eugene Robinson. "So I'm a proponent of that."

Robinson says this could be a good alternative for kids who want to play a safer version of tackle football.

"How do we get you started with some tackling so you get used to it so it's not such a big jump from flag football. When the first time you get hit you go, 'they didn't tell me about this,'" Robinson said.

"That's fine, but at what level do you begin?" said Joey Blethen. "Is it acceptable at 9 is it acceptable at 10? Those are still questions and doubts you still have regardless of the changes made in the sport."

Blethen's the director of Tega Cay Parks and Recreation, and he's been in the news recently for eliminating youth tackle football for safety reasons. He says they've lost some participants to other tackle football programs, but their flag football numbers are at an all-time high. He's wondering if this version of tackle football would be a safe solution but agrees that it would give parents another option to choose from.

"I struggle finding whether there will ever be a happy medium with that," Blethen said. "But something that'll help bridge it, that can't be a bad idea because flag and tackle football are at two extremes right now."

Blethen believes some people will always prefer flag and the football purists may not see a new version of tackle as "real football" either. Robinson thinks as time goes on and if it proves to be safe, parents would get on board.

"Slowly but surely it'll gain traction and when you probably see the results that kids aren't getting concussions at an early age, parents are going to be excited about that," Robinson said.

The NCAA also recently sent out guidelines to limit the number of collisions players take during practice, recommending that programs discontinue two-a-days during the preseason and only allow one live contact tackling practice per week during the season.

