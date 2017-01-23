Proehl talks family, stepping away from Panthers

Ricky Proehl and his family (Courtesy: Proehl family)

CHARLOTTE - You never realize the impact you're having on your children until you make decisions like this.

Life changing decisions.

"I just wanna say thank you," Austin Proehl's text read to his dad Ricky. " I'm not gonna lie it's been a little touch on me today because I loved watching you do what you did."

It's a message Ricky Proehl, the former Panthers wide receivers coach, has read over and over within the last few days. Heartfelt words from his oldest son, about his decision to walk away from coaching with Carolina.

"First and foremost, my family loves football," Ricky Proehl told NBC Charlotte's Kelsey Riggs. "So for me to say hey this is real I'm doing this. It kind of jolted everyone."

Everyone including the Panthers staff.



"I think it shocked (head coach) Ron (Rivera). It shocked (General Manager) Dave Gettleman. It was hard," Proehl said from his home in Pineville. "Any time you step away from something you enjoy doing its hard."

But as he told his family at home the good news, he had to share the bad news with a group of wide receivers he also considered family.

"It was tremendously tough," Proehl said. "I think those guys definitely understand how much I love them and care about them. It was hard. I sent out a text letting them know before it hits the media. I'll call each and every one of you to explain. I hope you can understand why."

When Proehl explains his reasoning, it's hard not to admire the decision.

He made a promise to Austin three years ago that if he became a starter or impact player at North Carolina, he'd be there.

This season Austin had nearly 600 yards and three touchdowns for the Tar Heels.

His dad could only make it to see one.

"The defining moment was at the end of the game when he caught a 45-yard post for a touchdown," Ricky Proehl said. "He came to me. Gave me a high five. And just to feel that emotion and enjoy his excitement was just the telling tale I need to be there more for him. And even for me."

For Proehl it's a decision well worth the sacrific

Because a spot on an NFL sideline, can't take the place of being a parent who gets to sit in the stands.

Austin's text continued: "I can't wait to work with you more and be able to look up in the stands and finally see you. I really can't wait to make you proud."

Copyright 2016 WCNC