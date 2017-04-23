Rain didn't stop Panthers' 'weekend warriors' fight for champ rings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Pouring rain didn’t stop “weekend warriors” from playing in the Carolina Panthers annual flag football tournament this weekend.

The field of 96 teams were narrowed down one winner in each of five divisions Sunday. That meant braving the cold, wet weather down at the Panthers practice fields on Cedar Street.

The six-person teams come from as far away as Michigan and Florida to compete for the championship. And winners get championship rings just like NFL players.

“The tournament is an exciting annual tradition for the team, not only to give fans the opportunity not only to play where the Panthers play and practice, but to raise important charitable dollars for our community," said a member of the Riley Fields/Panthers Community Relations.

This is the 14th year for the tournament. The Panthers’ goal is to raise $40-thousand dollars for the USO of North Carolina.

