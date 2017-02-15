Raptors claw back, rally past Hornets

Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Charlotte Hornets center Mike Tobey (10) battle for a rebound in the first half at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (AP) - Kyle Lowry scored 21 points and all of Toronto's starters finished in double figures as the Raptors erased a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 90-85 on Wednesday night.

Lowry, who also had six rebounds and six assists, had a three-point play to break an 82-82 tie with 1:40 to go. After Delon Wright's layup made it a five-point game, Nicolas Batum hit a 3 for Charlotte to pull the Hornets within two, but DeMarre Carroll responded with a 3 of his own with 7.4 seconds to go to ice it and help the Raptors end a three-game losing streak.

Norman Powell had 17 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Raptors won for just the fifth time in the past 16 games.

Frank Kaminsky had a game-high 27 points, and Kemba Walker added 24 points and nine assists for Charlotte, which dropped its fourth straight and 11th consecutive road game.

