Ricky Proehl leaving Panthers

Jan 17, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl on the field for warm-ups prior to the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers wide receivers coach Ricky Proehl is stepping away from the team.

Proehl, who as himself a Panthers wide receiver, says he wants to focus on his son Austin's career at North Carolina.

Proehl held the post for six seasons, and his departure leaves the Panthers with two assistant coach openings -- wide receiver and secondary.

Austin Proehl will be entering his senior season at North Carolina in the Fall of 2017.

"For the last three years for Austin, I haven’t been there when he’s looked back," Proehl told the Panthers website. "He’s got one year left, and I want to be there for him.”

Proehl's younger son, Blake, will be a freshman receiver at East Carolina next season as well.

As a player, Proehl played for Carolina from 2003-05, catching 86 passes for 1,327 yards and 8 touchdowns, and appeared in the Super Bowl following the 2003 season.

He left he door open to coach in the future.

“It’s a passion of mine. I feel like I have a lot to offer," Proehl said. "Fortunately for me, I’m able to do that for my own two boys, and that’s what I’ll do.”

Copyright 2016 WCNC