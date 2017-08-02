Rivera not concerned about Cam

Jul 26, 2017; Spartanburg, SC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during training camp held at Wofford College. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills with soreness in surgically repaired right throwing shoulder. Coach Ron Rivera said Newton told the training staff prior to Tuesday's practice that he was still sore from last week's workouts. Newton was suited up, but only worked on handoffs.

Rivera said he was not concerned.

"No," said Rivera, entering his 7th season, "not after talking to the doctors about how everything is."

