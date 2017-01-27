Robinson, Cox Mill pick up road wins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Robinson and Cox Mill square off next Wednesday, but first they had business to take care of Friday night on the road.

The Bulldogs picked up a 75-64 win over Hickory Ridge. VCU-bound Lavar Batts Jr. led the way with 30 points.

Cox Mill beat Concord 73-60. Sophomore standout Wendell Moore scored a game-high 35 points to go with 15 rebounds.

Cox Mill visits Robinson Wednesday at 8 p.m.

