WCNC
Close

Robinson, Cox Mill pick up road wins

Cox Mill and Robinson high school hoops

Rob Hughes, WCNC 12:07 AM. EST January 28, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Robinson and Cox Mill  square off next Wednesday, but first they had business to take care of Friday night on the road.

The Bulldogs picked up a 75-64 win over Hickory Ridge. VCU-bound Lavar Batts Jr. led the way with 30 points. 

Cox Mill beat Concord 73-60. Sophomore standout Wendell Moore scored a game-high 35 points to go with 15 rebounds. 

Cox Mill visits Robinson Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories