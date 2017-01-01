Ronda Rousey must retire after crushing loss to Amanda Nunes

Amanda Nunes knocks out Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

LAS VEGAS — For Ronda Rousey, there is only one sane move: retire.

The cuts and swelling on Rousey’s face will heal in the coming weeks. But the mental damage she suffered during the beatdown against Amanda Nunes Friday night at T-Mobile Arena will last forever.

Fighters don’t dare enter the octagon without their confidence fully intact. Rousey’s confidence is shattered beyond repair based on what’s already known.

In November 2015, Rousey suffered her first loss when she got knocked out by Holly Holm in a setback that sent her into seclusion. Three months later, during an appearance on The Ellen Show, Rousey told Ellen Degeneres that she was so despondent after the fight, she considered suicide.

It’s hard to imagine Rousey is any less devastated after her loss to Nunes at UFC 207. She refused to do publicity this week leading up to the fight, presumably a sign of Rousey’s commitment to redemption.

Now the idea of redemption must give way to retirement, and Rousey, 29, has plenty of post-fight options.

Option No. 1: Sit on Venice beach near her home and contemplate her next move

Rousey got $3 million for the Nunes fight, so that would help pay the rent and electricity bills for the near future.

Option No. 2: Explore TV and movies

Back-to-back losses will sap her star power a little. But she’s bright, funny and attractive, and those attributes should land her opportunities.

Fox Sports would be smart to offer her a spot on its Fight Night broadcast. And Dana White, UFC’s president, also understands Rousey’s value and surely would find a role for her.

Option No. 3: Coach and mentor fighters

Whether it’s a school for young fighters or up-and-coming pros, Rousey has a lot to offer mixed martial arts fighters. Beyond mixed martial arts, Rousey seems well equipped to help empower young girls.

Here’s what she’s not equipped to do: Fight again. Ever.