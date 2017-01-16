Roy Williams wins 800th game

Jan 16, 2017; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with guard Kenny Williams (24) and forwards Theo Pinson (1) and Justin Jackson (44) after his 800th career win. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams earned his 800th career victory when Isaiah Hicks scored 20 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to an 85-68 victory over Syracuse on Monday night.



Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (17-3, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 52 percent and dominated the boards. UNC never trailed after the game's opening possession, led 42-30 at halftime and then stayed a step ahead of the hot-shooting Orange after the break.



Syracuse (11-8, 3-3) got as close as three early in the second half, but never pushed ahead. The Tar Heels ultimately ran off a 7-0 flurry in the final 5 minutes to stretch the lead back out to 15.

