Smith hosts bowling event in Charlotte

Steve Smith

CHARLOTTE - Steve Smith will host his annual charity bowling event on Saturday in Charlotte.

Strike Out Domestic Violence will take place at 10 Park Lanes Saturday morning and afternoon.

The event is hosted by the Steve Smith Family Foundation. The foundation's mission "seeks to increase awareness of domestic violence, supporting both its victims and survivors."

There are two sessions at the lanes.

10 a.m.-12 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Each ticket includes:

2 games of bowling (or 1.5 hours max)

Shoes

Event t-shirt (arrive early, only available while supplies last)

Food & drink specials

Silent auction (including collectibles from Steve Smith Sr.'s personal collection)

For more info visit: stevesmithfamilyfdn.org

