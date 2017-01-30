Chance for MLS in Charlotte still alive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Last week, the City of Charlotte pulled out of the proposal to lure a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte.
But Monday, Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said his family will put in a bid anyway.
The plan was for the City, County and Smith to split the cost, with the County and City each putting in about $43 million.
Smith and his group put in their bid by the January 31 deadline, still hoping to convince the City to invest the $43 million, which would come from tourism restricted dollars (rental cars, hotel tax, etc.)
Smith also says since the initial bid is just that: initial, and the City has plenty of time to consider the offer.
So far, we haven't heard from the mayor or other city leaders.
