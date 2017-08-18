Charlotte may bid for World Cup despite MLS stadium turmoil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While a City Council committee may have put the nail in the coffin of those who want to bring a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte, the city may be readying a bid to bring a World Cup match to the city in 2026.

The latest proposal was for the county to deed Memorial Stadium to the city but spend no county money for a new soccer-only stadium.

Councilman James Mitchell chairs the Economic Development Committee that yesterday declined to even vote on that proposal.

Mitchell said today, “I thought it was supposed to be a true collaboration between the city and the county. It was more than about the property, it was also for a financial commitment of up to $34 million.”

County Commissioner Pat Cotham helped draft the proposal to give the city Memorial Stadium and says she is surprised the committee didn’t even take a vote.

“it’s a little puzzling for me, but it sounds like they probably didn’t have the votes to move it forward,” Cotham said.

But Mitchell said the idea of a stadium and an MLS team is not dead.

He says his committee will now review other sights and avenues of funding.

Meanwhile, the city is looking at placing a bid for a World Cup match in 2026.

The Communications Director for Mayor Jennifer Roberts said, “The staff is reviewing the potential next steps.”

Mitchell said that would be another star in Charlotte’s crown.

© 2017 WCNC.COM