Charlotte weighing MLS option

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- City leaders spoke publicly Monday night about a proposal for a new soccer stadium and the chance to get a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte.

Details on the location decision, funding and time frame were all discussed by City Council Monday night.

In a presentation to Council, Deputy City Manager Ron Kimble didn't hesitate to let everyone know how short of a time frame Major League Soccer has given.

"Nobody in all 10 cities is probably happy with the timeline," Kimble said.

With 10 finalists, there are only two spots to fill.

Kimble says they're convinced the MLS will pick one of the four southeastern cities: Charlotte, Raleigh, Tampa or Nashville. The deadline for a bid is January 31, but Kimble says they weren't notified of the opportunity until December 14.

"We have to play the hand that's been dealt us," Kimble said. "They are serious about the time frames. We're either in or out, and that's the situation."

Kimble explained the reasons why the current site of Memorial Stadium is the right choice, versus other possibilities like Eastland Mall, which he said lacked accessibility and competitiveness.

"We were not allowed to decide ahead of time whether or not we even wanted to submit a proposal," said councilmember Patsy Kinsey.

Kinsey was one of several to express concerns about committing so much money-- $43.75 million-- from the city, without more time to discuss it.

"And the county, if they want to go ahead with it then, they can fund it," Kinsey said.

The County takes center stage again Tuesday, with a public hearing in front of the County Commissioners at 3 p.m. After that, the County plans to vote on Thursday before looking to the city for their decision.

"A lot of the community, they're hearing from a lot of the community," Mayor Jennifer Roberts said. "There are a lot of questions still, so we've got until Friday to get them answered."

