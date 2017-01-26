Is there still a chance for MLS in Charlotte?

Image of Soccer ball on the green grass of Soccer field. (Photo: Ohmega1982, Ohmega1982)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The chance for Major League Soccer to come to Charlotte took a big hit Thursday, as the City of Charlotte announced they can't move forward with the current proposal.

Their departure also includes their $43.75 million commitment-- which now needs to come from somewhere else.

If this deal gets passed, Memorial Stadium will be transformed into an MLS Soccer Stadium. But the biggest obstacle now is who will fund the city's portion of the deal: the county, Marcus Smith or somebody else?

Mecklenburg County's Commissioners voted 5-3 Thursday morning to approve funding a Major League Soccer stadium in the Queen City. The vote would allow the county to allocate $43.75 million toward the deal. Another $43.75 million was supposed to come from the city, but the Mayor says they're walking away.

"It is a deal that does depend on us having a partnership, so the city will have to make a decision on whether or not it wants to be a part of this partnership," said County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.

Mayor Roberts and other city leaders are at a retreat in Raleigh. They canceled a planned public hearing set for Friday afternoon, the city saying that while the deal is very promising, they simply aren't prepared to move forward.

Marcus Smith and his ownership group were putting up the most money toward the new stadium: $87.5 million. People close to Smith say that after the city's about-face they were regrouping to figure out if there's a plan B.

A lot of questions still remain. Will the county go all in? Will Smith make up the difference? And if the deal is dead, what happens to Memorial Stadium?

The deadline to submit a bid to the MLS is five days away, on Tuesday, January 31, and a major part of that bid package is a comprehensive stadium plan.

