Meck BOCC hears from public on MLS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mecklenburg County Commissioners heard from the public Tuesday about a proposal to bid on a Major League Soccer franchise and build a new stadium.

There are 10 cities on the list for two spots.

"But we're convinced they want to locate one in the Southeast," said Charlotte Deputy City Manager Ron Kimble. "Which makes our competition pretty stiff."

Those four are Charlotte, of course, Raleigh, Nashville and Tampa. One of the reasons for the city and county's interest: the continued growth of youth soccer in town like at Soccer Shots, a club for 2 to 8-year-olds.

"Last year we had over 12,000 children in Charlotte go through our program," said Matt Uher. "So to be able to have that to offer to them and say hey come do a Soccer Shots night with this MLS team and bring the family and kids and create a fun family environment would just be fantastic."

Uher sees an MLS franchise as a game changer for kids who aren't sure if soccer is right for them and parents can use the team to give them additional exposure to a different side of the game.

"To be able to go and experience that and see it live, oh the things I'm doing in my backyard, kicking around, it seems like we're mobs running around but gosh, it's something I can actually aspire to," Uher said.

As the county hears from the public Tuesday afternoon, Monday night, the City explained why the location chosen by the ownership group is Memorial Stadium, not Eastland Mall.

"They did not feel comfortable that within this time frame, which is a time frame dictated by Major League Soccer, that there could be an ample vetting around all the issues of Eastland Mall site," Kimble said.

While city and county taxpayers would pay a hefty chunk of change, as each are proposing to pay $43.5 million on this bid, it would also be a step toward earning revenue on events at a time when Charlotte has been losing marquee events, like the ACC Championship and the NBA All-Star game.

"We're focusing our attention on there right now and we're not focused on HB2 on this particular bid," Kimble said.

