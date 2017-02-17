South Charlotte Thunder homeschools teams on the court

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- On Sundays, sounds of worship and praise ring through the rooms at Providence Road Church of Christ. On weekdays, you hear bouncing balls and squeaking shoes.

"I'm a firm believer in everything happens for a reason," Eddie Lambert said.

He's the head coach of the South Charlotte Thunder, a first year basketball team that formed this season after Central Academy at Lake Park shut down last year.

Lambert was one of the basketball coaches there, and when his six homeschooled athletes wanted to stay together, they formed the South Charlotte Thunder.

"Where you go to school doesn't define how good of an athlete you can be," said junior guard Isaiah Abbott. He was named the western co-conference player of the year this season and is averaging 21.6 points per game.

"Homeschoolers aren't weird, we're just like everyone else," Abbott said.

On the basketball court, they're better than a lot of other teams. The Thunder is 21-3 this season and 12-0 in conference. On Saturday they'll compete for the conference championship.

"It's just the mark of a good team, they're mentally tough. The kids don't quit; we play to the bitter end," Lambert said.

Right now, the boys basketball team is the only program South Charlotte Thunder has, but in the future they hope to expand to girls sports as well as create a JV basketball team.

