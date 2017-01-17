Star football player commits to WF

Lincolnton wide receiver Sage Surratt has committed to play football at Wake Forest.

Surratt, who recently de-committed from Harvard, posted the news on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Dreams of receiving an education & playing Power 5 🏈for @WakeFB are coming true. #12 & #14 are always brothers. #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/bbMyZNoOO5 — Sage Surratt (@SageSurratt_14) January 17, 2017

Surratt set state records in 2016 with 129 receptions and 2,104 receiving yards to go along with his 28 touchdowns.

He owns career records with 366 career catches, 5,926 yards and 80 touchdown catches.

Surratt's brother, Chaz Surratt, was a highly-recruited football player from East Lincoln HS, and just finished his freshman year as a quarterback at North Carolina

