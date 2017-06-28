Stephen Curry to play in pro golf event

June 15, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) waves to the crowd holding the trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is well known for his prodigious skill on the basketball court, but he's also a talented golfer.

Now, the Charlotte native will get a chance to see where he stacks up with some of the best young talent in the game.

Curry accepted an invite to play a Web.com Tour event in early August.

People asking why I’m playing. Unexpected invite & Always a dream 2 play golf w/ the pros. @WebDotComTour has so much talent it’s unreal. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

The Web.com Tour is one step below the PGA Tour, but features many of the sport's future stars.

Curry will play in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae (in the Bay area) on a sponsor's invite.

obviously want to play well & see how I handle tournament golf. No expectations except keep ball out of the gallery and not go Happy Gilmore — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

Curry currently sports a 2.0 handicap index. The two-time NBA MVP has played some of the most prestigious courses in the country including Augusta National Golf Club, where he says he birdied the first hole.

In addition to his curiosity and competitiveness, Curry looks forward to supporting the tournament's charitable causes. The Warriors Community Foundation serves as the event's main beneficiary.

Supporting great cause & want all of the Bay Area comes out 2 watch these guys go low all week! @GSWfoundation does Great work for the Bay! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 28, 2017

The Ellie Mae Classic is contested August 3-6.

© 2017 WCNC.COM