Stephen Curry to play in pro golf event

Rob Hughes, WCNC 2:12 PM. EDT June 28, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is well known for his prodigious skill on the basketball court, but he's also a talented golfer. 

Now, the Charlotte native will get a chance to see where he stacks up with some of the best young talent in the game. 

Curry accepted an invite to play a Web.com Tour event in early August.

The Web.com Tour is one step below the PGA Tour, but features many of the sport's future stars. 

Curry will play in the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae (in the Bay area) on a sponsor's invite. 

Curry currently sports a 2.0 handicap index. The two-time NBA MVP has played some of the most prestigious courses in the country including Augusta National Golf Club, where he says he birdied the first hole. 

In addition to his curiosity and competitiveness, Curry looks forward to supporting the tournament's charitable causes. The Warriors Community Foundation serves as the event's main beneficiary. 

The Ellie Mae Classic is contested August 3-6. 

 

