Steph's return to Charlotte: 3 things

Dec 2, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) leaves the floor after the second half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Sharpe, Sam Sharpe)

CHARLOTTE - This week, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is back where it all began -- the Queen City.

Here are three things you need to know about Curry's return to Charlotte.

1. Charlotte Christian School will retire his number

Curry's No. 20 will be retired by Charlotte Christian School on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at halftime of the Knights game. At CCS, Curry led his team to three conference championships, and three state title appearances in his all-state career.

At 4 p.m., Tuesday, Steph Curry will hold a press conference, which you can stream live at wcnc.com.

Note: There is no public admission to the event due to lack of space. You can view the ceremony live on wcnc.com.

2. Davidson unveils "Section 30"

After receiving no other Division 1 scholarship offers, Curry attended Davidson College. For the Wildcats, he became a two-time All-American, and led Davidson to the Elite 8 in 2008.

During their 7:30 p.m. game vs. Duquesne, Davidson will rename the fan secion at Belk Arena, "Section 30." Curry wore No. 30 for the Wildcats.

3. The Warriors take on the Hornets, Wednesday, at 8 p.m., on ESPN.

Curry's Golden State Warriors look well on their way to making a third-straight appearance in the NBA Finals. They have the NBA's best record at 38-7. Curry's 24 points per game are less than his average of 30 last year, but free agent signee Kevin Durant is having a tremendous season, averaging 26 points per game.

In 12 career games vs. Charlotte, Curry averages 27.3 points. That's his second-highest scoring average against any NBA franchise.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker is having a Curry-esque season, averaging 23 points per game, and shooting 41% from three, slightly better than Curry.

Copyright 2016 WCNC