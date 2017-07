Steve Bartman to receive 2016 World Series Ring

USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dennis Wierzbicki, Dennis Wierzbicki)

They say time heals all wounds, but not this one. Winning, however – now that’s a different type of remedy.

Monday afternoon, it was announced that the Chicago Cubs organization and the Ricketts family are presenting Steve Bartman with an official 2016 World Series Championship ring.

Bartman is one of the most notorious fans in Cubs history, infamously remembered for interfering with the foul ball that Moises Alou attempted to catch in the stands during Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS. He drew criticism from Alou and the fans alike, and became one of many symbols that the curse of the Cubs was real.

Now, with the curse broken, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts decided it was time to move on.

“On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman,” Ricketts told WGN in a written statement. “We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series.

“While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today.”

As for Bartman, he issued his own statement.

“Although I do not consider myself worthy of such an honor, I am deeply moved and sincerely grateful to receive an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring. I am fully aware of the historical significance and appreciate the symbolism the ring represents on multiple levels. My family and I will cherish it for generations. Most meaningful is the genuine outreach from the Ricketts family, on behalf of the Cubs organization and fans, signifying to me that I am welcomed back into the Cubs family and have their support going forward. I am relieved and hopeful that the saga of the 2003 foul ball incident surrounding my family and me is finally over.

I humbly receive the ring not only as a symbol of one of the most historic achievements in sports, but as an important reminder for how we should treat each other in today’s society. My hope is that we all can learn from my experience to view sports as entertainment and prevent harsh scapegoating, and to challenge the media and opportunistic profiteers to conduct business ethically by respecting personal privacy rights and not exploit any individual to advance their own self-interest or economic gain.

Moreover, I am hopeful this ring gesture will be the start of an important healing and reconciliation process for all involved. To that end, I request the media please respect my privacy, and the privacy of my family. I will not participate in interviews or further public statements at this time.

Words alone cannot express my heartfelt thanks to the Ricketts family, Crane Kenney, Theo Epstein, and the entire Cubs organization for this extraordinary gift, and for providing the City of Chicago and Cubs fans everywhere an unforgettable World Championship in 2016. I am happy to be reunited with the Cubs family and positively moving forward with my life.”

