Steve Smith Sr. gives back to community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Steve Smith Sr. hosted his fourth annual charity bowling event, Strike Out Domestic Violence, at Ten Park Lanes Saturday morning.

Although Smith had played for the Baltimore Ravens the last three seasons, Charlotte has always been home for the former NFL wide receiver.

"Everybody keeps saying 'welcome back,' but I've never left," Smith said.

"I'm still here," he added with a smile.

The event is hosted by the Steve Smith Family Foundation. The foundation's mission "seeks to increase awareness of domestic violence, supporting both its victims and survivors."

Smith said it was a cause that hits close to home. He said his mother was a survivor of domestic abuse.

"When I started my foundation a couple of years ago, people asked 'why now?'" Smith said. "It was because my mom gave me permission to speak about it."

"We're trying to do great by people, just like they're doing great by us," Smith added. "And people see what we're doing and how we're impacting and it speaks for itself.

Smith also partnered with Project 658 in November to open a medical and counseling center to serve refugees and low-income communities in Charlotte. The center is open once a month on Saturdays, with appointments available on Wednesdays. Smith says the goal is to increase the availability by this time next year.

For more info on Smith's foundation, visit: stevesmithfamilyfdn.org

