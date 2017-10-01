Stewart becomes Panthers all-time rushing leader

With the Panthers fighting for a road win at New England, there wasn't much time for celebration when it happened.
Running back Jonathan Stewart's five-yard run in the fourth quarter gave him the most rushing yards in Carolina franchise history.
Stewart surpassed DeAngelo Williams old record of 6,846, and after a 68-yard performance in the Panthers 33-30 victory, now has 6,868 career rushing yards.
He has been with Carolina since the team selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
In addition, Cam Newton became the franchise's all-time winningest quarterback, surpassing Jake Delhomme.
