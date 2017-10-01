Stewart becomes Panthers all-time rushing leader

Oct 1, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) moves to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stew Milne, Stew Milne)

With the Panthers fighting for a road win at New England, there wasn't much time for celebration when it happened.

Running back Jonathan Stewart's five-yard run in the fourth quarter gave him the most rushing yards in Carolina franchise history.

Stewart surpassed DeAngelo Williams old record of 6,846, and after a 68-yard performance in the Panthers 33-30 victory, now has 6,868 career rushing yards.

He has been with Carolina since the team selected him in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

In addition, Cam Newton became the franchise's all-time winningest quarterback, surpassing Jake Delhomme.

