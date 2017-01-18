Stewart happy as full-time owner

Homestead, FL, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Tony Stewart (14) before the Ford Ecoboost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jasen Vinlove, Jasen Vinlove)

CONCORD- Tony Stewart and Clint Bowyer were at the Ford Performance Technical Center on Wednesday showing off the new Ford Fusions.

Stewart Haas Racing switched from Chevy to forward this offseason, just as Stewart stepped away from driving and into being a full-tiem owner. With his retirement, Bowyer takes his place.

"It's humbling because it was fun to race with all those guys and I'm going to miss that part of it for sure. I'm happy with my decision, I'm looking forward to the things I have on my plate for this year, and I'm excited to see Clint in our car this year," Stewart said.

He added that he's looking forward to the opportunities that being only an owner brings, and working with all the drivers and their cars.

Copyright 2016 WCNC