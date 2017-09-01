Student Athlete of the Week: Dyami and Khafre Brown

CHARLOTTE - If you see Khafre Brown at West Mecklenburg practice, there's a good chance Dyami Brown isn't too far away.

Dyami is the older brother, and North Carolina's top-ranked receiver in the 2018 class. He recently committed to UNC.

Khafre is the No. 3 ranked receiver in the junior class in North Carolina, and is fielding a list of offers.

The Hawks are off to a 3-0 start with the Brown brothers leading the way.

