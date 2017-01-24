Teachers, coaches remember Curry's H.S. days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- To the world, he’s Steph Curry. A two-time NBA MVP and 2015 NBA champ. A few years ago, he was just another kid on the first day of school getting his name mispronounced by teachers.

“I remember calling out Stephen Curry, and he raises his hand. He goes… ,” Curry’s former theater production teacher Chad Fair said.

“… ‘excuse me, it’s Stephen’ and I said ‘oh, alright,” Curry’s former honors chemistry teacher Kim McGinn said.

A teacher’s first introduction to a future NBA superstar. Although he had special skills on the hardwood, it was his interactions with others that stood out.

He could have easily ridden that wave of ‘this is what I’m going to do. I’m going to play in the NBA, and I don’t need this,” Fair said. “But it was never that sense or feeling. He was always connected.”

After the Warriors won the 2015 NBA title, Curry brought the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Charlotte Christian. McGinn says Curry was the same thoughtful student she had in class ten years earlier.

“When he did greet each one of his teachers he did take just a few minutes to just ask specific questions, asked how we were doing,” McGinn said. “He asked how my son was doing, just to really connect.”

It sounds almost too good to be true, there has to be some dirt on the guy right?

“Don’t even remember him getting a detention,” Curry’s high school coach Shonn Brown said. “He was well-liked by teammates, faculty and staff.”

“Never misbehaved,” McGinn said.

“It was obvious that his peers respected him,” Fair said.

“He was just an excellent student,” McGinn said.

And of course an excellent basketball player. It should come as no surprise, Curry is the school’s career leader in three-pointers. For Coach Brown, Curry’s knowledge of the game was a blessing and sometimes a curse.

“He would make passes to where his teammates should be, and they weren’t there,” Brown said. “He would look at me and say ‘Coach he’s supposed to make that cut! That’s why I threw the pass.”

Sure, there were some turnovers, but also some plays Brown will never forget.

“He caught the ball on the left wing,” Brown said. “He shoots it falling backwards. Nothing but net. We win the game. Everyone is going absolutely crazy. So that would be the one time I remember – I think he’s going to help us win a lot more games in the future.”

