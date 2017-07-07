WCNC
Close

The Basketball Tournament comes to Charlotte

WCNC 11:50 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

CHARLOTTE - Last week, the Big 3 league came to the Queen City for a summertime hoops showcase.

This weekend, it's TBT -- The Basketball Tournament.

Games will be played at Queens University on Saturday. For tickets click here

The TBT is an annual 5-on-5 single-elimination basketball tournament with a 64-team field. The winning team takes home a prize of $2 million.

There are 16 teams in each region, and many are made up with players you may have heard of. Here are some of the recognizable names coming...

Jamie Skeen (North Meck), Anthony Morrow (Charlotte Latin), Dijuan Harris (Victory Christian, UNCC), Al'Lonzo Coleman (Vance, Presbyterian), Sam Hinnant (Vance) and Brian Mobley (JCSU).

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories