CHARLOTTE - The Toldozer returns to Uptown on Sunday.

Bills fullback Mike Tolbert, who spent four seasons with Carolina, is in town with Buffalo for a Week 2 matchup.

The meeting also brings back former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as Bills head coach, front office exec Brandon Beane as Buffalo's GM, and backup quarterback Joe Webb.

"It's not about a big return home," said Tolbert, "it's about going down there on Sunday at 1 o'clock and getting a win."

It will be hard not to crack a smile for Tolbert, teammates, and even Panthers fans. He was a fan favorite because of his small stature (5-foot-9, 250 lbs), end zone dances, and even paying a car bill in all coins.

His "Carlton Dance" against the Saints in 2015 comes to mind.

A very underrated moment. We have Mike Tolbert scoring a TD and doing the Carlton dance. pic.twitter.com/anKVWn2gw4 — 2002 Chris Jericho (@slickvick_94) August 11, 2017

"Mike has great feet," said Panthers safety Kurt Coleman. "You look at him, and you're like you may not be able to dance well. He's a great dancer. He has great feet."

Tolbert isn't dancing around the fact that he knows what the Panthers will do defensively, and that he'll help give his new teammates the intel.

"Absolutely," Tolbert said. "There's a rule out there snitches get stitches, but I'm going to get a lot of stitches this week."

Tolbert danced last Sunday too. After a touchdown in a win over the Jets. A win in which Tolbert, who was basically phased out of the Panthers offense, carried 12 times for 42 yards.

"Oh he's a running back now," said Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuiechly with a smile. "He's getting the ball a lot. That'll be fun."

