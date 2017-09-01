Thomas Davis spends day off giving back

Thomas Davis gives out backpacks and school supplies to kids at Merry Oaks Elementary School

CHARLOTTE- The Panthers wrapped up their preseason Thursday night with a loss against the Steelers, and Friday morning Thomas Davis and some of his teammates were out in the community giving back.

Davis was joined by Fozzy Whittaker, Shaq Thompson and LJ McCray at Merry Oaks Elementary, a school where ninety-nine percent of the population lives in poverty.

The Defending Dreams Foundation and Classroom Central partnered up to give out 700 backpacks and school supplies to the elementary school students.

"Our goal each year is to try and make everything we do bigger and better. We're doing about a hundred more kids this year than we did last year so we feel like that's important to be able to serve more people on a yearly basis," Davis said.

The players along with some of the TopCats and Sir Purr walked into each classroom to surprise students.

"[The best part is] seeing the smiles on their faces, seeing the excitement and really understanding what this is going to mean for them throughout the school year," Davis said.

Since 2014, the Defending Dreams Foundation and Classroom Central have partnered to give out more than $100,000 in school supplies to 2,200 students.

