Top 5 ACC players from Charlotte

Jul 13, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals cornerback Jaire Alexander speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at the Westin Charlotte. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE - The ACC Kickoff Media Days are in Charlotte this week.

There are plenty of Charlotte-area products doing big things for teams in the conference.

We asked WFNZ personality Josh Parcell to rank his Top 5.

#5 Adonis Alexander, CB, Virginia Tech/Independence HS

He's part of what I think is the best secondary in the ACC. He's a guy on a lot of NFL scouts radars.

#4 Shaun Wilson, RB, Duke/West Meck HS

He is an excellent player. Versatile. He can run -- he had over 600 yards rushing last season -- also took a kick back to the house. He's an important part of Duke's backfield.

#3 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke/Charlotte Latin

He's terrific. He's a guy that was thrown in to the fire last year as a freshman. Thomas Sirk was supposed to be the guy. He goes down in the preseason. All Jones does is step in and throw 16 touchdowns, he was very impressive. Duke only won 4 games last year but I think they're going to be much improved and he's going to be much improved.

#2 Jaire Alexander, CB/PR, Louisville/Rocky River HS

I love this guy. He's a great DB, a great punt returner. He took a punt back to the house last season, part of a very dynamic Louisville defense.

#1 Jaylen Samuels, TE, NC State/Mallard Creek HS

He's the most versatile player in the ACC. They can put him in the backfield, they can split him out wide. He does everything for a Wolfpack team that has high hopes in 2017. He's sixth all-time already in school history with 31 career touchdowns.

© 2017 WCNC.COM