WCNC
Close

Turner, Panthers agree to extension

Rob Hughes, WCNC 2:36 PM. EDT July 20, 2017

CHARLOTTE, NC - Panthers offensive lineman Trai Turner broke his own news Thursday afternoon. 

Turner announced via twitter that he'll be a Panther for another four years. 

 

Marty Hurney didn't wait long for his first order of business as interim general manager. 

Less than 24 hours after his re-introductory press conference, Hurney makes a move to sign one of the team's top, young players. 

A pro-bowler each of the last two seasons, Turner was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2017. 

The teams of the deal have not been made available. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories