Turner, Panthers agree to extension

CHARLOTTE, NC - Panthers offensive lineman Trai Turner broke his own news Thursday afternoon.

Turner announced via twitter that he'll be a Panther for another four years.

Beyond excited today!! Thank you to Mr. Richardson and the Panther family, I'll be a Panther for 4 more years!!! #KeepPounding #SvckaFree — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 20, 2017

Marty Hurney didn't wait long for his first order of business as interim general manager.

Less than 24 hours after his re-introductory press conference, Hurney makes a move to sign one of the team's top, young players.

A pro-bowler each of the last two seasons, Turner was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2017.

The teams of the deal have not been made available.

