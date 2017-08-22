Two NC State football players dismissed, three suspended for on-campus party

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2015 Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five North Carolina State University football players were disciplined for violating the university's code of conduct for an on-campus gathering involving alcohol and marijuana, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators determined the five freshmen participated in the July 21 gathering in a student's room at Wolf Village apartment located at 2610 Wolf Village Way. All five players were on campus for summer classes.

The investigation began after three sexual assault allegations stemming from the July party. University police turned over the evidence collected to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.

The police investigation was conducted independent of the NCSU Athletics Department, police said, though athletic department staff have "fully cooperated" with authorities.

WRAL