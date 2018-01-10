Two Panthers join Luke Kuechly in Pro Bowl

Photos by USA TODAY. (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two more Carolina Panthers players were named to the 2018 Pro Bowl roster Wednesday.

Kicker Graham Gano and offensive lineman Trai Turner will join linebacker Luke Kuechly in Orlando for the Jan. 28 game.

Gano and Turner were originally listed as alternates but are now selected to replace Los Angeles Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin, who are both unable to play due to injuries, according to the Panthers' website.

Wednesday's selection means Gano will be heading to his first Pro Bowl. Gano finished the 2017 regular season with a field goal percentage of 96.7, making 29 of 30 field goal attempts.

Turner will be heading to his third Pro Bowl despite missing the final three regular-season games with a concussion. Kuechly has been selected to the Pro Bowl roster every year except his rookie season in 2012, with the 2018 Pro Bowl being his fifth selection.

The game will be played in the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

© 2018 WCNC.COM