Vance, North Meck advance to MECKA final

The Cougars were led by 40 points from Cam Hamilton

Rob Hughes, WCNC 11:46 PM. EST February 15, 2017

CORNELIUS, N.C. - Led by 40 points from Cam Hamilton Vance moves on to the 4A MECKA championship game against North Mecklenburg. 

After splitting the regular season series 1-1, Vance beat Mallard Creek in Wednesday night's rubber game 84-73. 

In the first semifinal, North Meck beat the hosting Hough Huskies 58-54. The Vikings won the regular season title. Only Vance stands in the way of a conference title sweep.

Vance and North Meck face off Friday at Hough High School at 7:30 p.m. 

