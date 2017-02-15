Vance, North Meck advance to MECKA final

CORNELIUS, N.C. - Led by 40 points from Cam Hamilton Vance moves on to the 4A MECKA championship game against North Mecklenburg.

After splitting the regular season series 1-1, Vance beat Mallard Creek in Wednesday night's rubber game 84-73.

In the first semifinal, North Meck beat the hosting Hough Huskies 58-54. The Vikings won the regular season title. Only Vance stands in the way of a conference title sweep.

Vance and North Meck face off Friday at Hough High School at 7:30 p.m.

