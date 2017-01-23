Wall, Wizards end Hornets streak

Jan 23, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) takes a jump shot as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba walker (15) during the second half of the game. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Sam Sharpe, Sam Sharpe)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - John Wall had 24 points and seven assists, Markieff Morris added 23 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-99 on Monday for their fifth win in six games.



Otto Porter Jr. was active all night with 14 points and 13 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Bradley Beal made four 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, helping the Wizards shoot 54 percent from the field while the Hornets struggled to stop the pick and roll.



Washington also held Charlotte to 39 percent shooting.



Kemba Walker had 21 points on 7-of-24 shooting and Marco Belinelli added 18 for Charlotte, which had won three in a row.

