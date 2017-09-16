Watch a military dad pose as a football ref to surprise his kids

An amazing moment took place in Connecticut Friday night, as a military dad returned from serving a year in Kuwait to surprise his son and daughter.

Unbelievable moment at Law as Master Sgt Joe Egersheim home from Kuwait to surprise son Cole & daughter Olivia. Good stuff #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/aFmbSmkSLX — Mike Madera (@MikeMadera2) September 15, 2017

Cole Egersheim explained to USA TODAY High School Sports later Friday what the moment was like from his perspective.

“Honestly, at first they said ‘we have an honorary ref’ and he was wearing dark sunglasses at 7 p.m. and I was like, ‘what the heck?’ Egersheim said. “Then I took a closer look and saw my dad.

“I was just so happy to see him.”

As you can hear from the public address announcer, Joe Egersheim has served the country for 35 years and returned to Law High in Milford, Ct., to surprise his son, Cole, and daughter, Olivia.

A truly special moment.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM