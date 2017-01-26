WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

WATCH: Riley Curry battles Charlotte Christian student in 'dab off'

WCNC 12:03 PM. EST January 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had a fantastic showing Wednesday night in his hometown, scoring 28 points to lead his team to a win over the Hornets.

But it’s his super-cute daughter that has our attention. On Tuesday’s Curry’s No. 20 jersey was retired at his alma mater, Charlotte Christian School.

That’s where Riley found herself in a “dab off” with Charlotte Christian student Thomas Maye. Watch this awesome moment for yourself that was captured on Maye’s Twitter account. 

The hilarious contest quickly went viral, with Maye and his friend/photographer Owen Cannon quickly gaining notoriety. 

 

 

Copyright 2016 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories