WATCH: Riley Curry battles Charlotte Christian student in 'dab off'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry had a fantastic showing Wednesday night in his hometown, scoring 28 points to lead his team to a win over the Hornets.

But it’s his super-cute daughter that has our attention. On Tuesday’s Curry’s No. 20 jersey was retired at his alma mater, Charlotte Christian School.

That’s where Riley found herself in a “dab off” with Charlotte Christian student Thomas Maye. Watch this awesome moment for yourself that was captured on Maye’s Twitter account.

@StephenCurry30 riley can dab with the best of them 💯 pic.twitter.com/TrSUUToNHZ — Thomas Maye (@Maye_TJ) January 25, 2017

The hilarious contest quickly went viral, with Maye and his friend/photographer Owen Cannon quickly gaining notoriety.

