West CLT's Meeks signs with Raptors

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Kennedy Meeks (3) blocks the shot of Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Zach Collins (32). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

Former Tar Heel and West Charlotte Lion Kennedy Meeks signed an NBA contract on Tuesday.

Meeks, who went undrafted last month, signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors.

🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 officially a Toronto Raptor!!! Blessings all from the man above! #yositiveyibesynly pic.twitter.com/CEhuOjsv61 — Kennedy Meeks (@Asapmeeks03) July 18, 2017

Meeks averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game in the NBA Summer League.

The 6-foot-10, 277-pound forward helped North Carolina to its sixth National Championship in April.

© 2017 WCNC.COM