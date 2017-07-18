WCNC
West CLT's Meeks signs with Raptors

WCNC 11:57 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

Former Tar Heel and West Charlotte Lion Kennedy Meeks signed an NBA contract on Tuesday.

Meeks, who went undrafted last month, signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors.

 

 

Meeks averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game in the NBA Summer League.

The 6-foot-10, 277-pound forward helped North Carolina to its sixth National Championship in April.

