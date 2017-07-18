West CLT's Meeks signs with Raptors

Former Tar Heel and West Charlotte Lion Kennedy Meeks signed an NBA contract on Tuesday.
Meeks, who went undrafted last month, signed a contract with the Toronto Raptors.
🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 officially a Toronto Raptor!!! Blessings all from the man above! #yositiveyibesynly pic.twitter.com/CEhuOjsv61— Kennedy Meeks (@Asapmeeks03) July 18, 2017
Meeks averaged 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game in the NBA Summer League.
The 6-foot-10, 277-pound forward helped North Carolina to its sixth National Championship in April.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs