What to do at No. 8?

(Photo: Carboni, Nick)

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers are set to select No. 8 overall in Thursday night's draft. There are a plethora of options for GM Dave Gettleman to choose from. And we decided to help him out.

In our mock Panthers draft war room, WFNZ's Chris Kroeger plays the role of Gettleman. Former Panther Eugene Robinson plays Head Coach Ron Rivera, and NBC Charlotte Sports Director Nick Carboni is little-known Carolina front office executive -- Devil's Advocate -- poking and prodding the other two in the hopes of making the best possible decision for the team.

SCENARIO 1: Running backs Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey are both available. Who do you choose?

SCENARIO 2: Fournette is gone, but there's still a lot of talent at No. 8. What fits the Panthers the best?

SCENARIO 3: The San Francisco 49ers have offered an enticing trade to move up. Do we take it?

© 2017 WCNC.COM