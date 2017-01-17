What's wrong with the Hornets defense?

Jan 10, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket for a layup against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Erik Williams, Erik Williams)

CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte Hornets have fallen below the .500 mark for the first time all year, now 20-21 after a loss to Boston on Monday to complete a 0-5 road trip.

But the Hornets may not be that far away from putting another successful run together.

As long as they clean up their defense.

"The first 23 games we were 14-9 and we were the third best defensive team in the league," said coach Steve Clifford. "Since then we're probably 24th or 25th in the league.

Clifford says too many players are beating the Hornets off the dribble on the perimeter, forcing other defenders to help, and leading to wide open three pointers.

"It starts with our ability to guard our guy," Clifford said. "We're not tied together enough defensively."

Despite saying in the preseason that the offense would be behind the defense, Clifford thinks if the Hornets clean things up defensively they'll be in good shape.

"Our offense is getting better and better," he said. "It's our defense."

After returning from a rough road trip, Clifford made sure his players saw all of their recent mistakes on film.

"He showed us a lot of clips today of too many defensive mistakes we're making," said center Cody Zeller. "Cleaning up on those little things will make a big difference for us."

The Hornets begin a five-game home stand on Wednesday vs. the Portland Trailblazers at 7 p.m.

