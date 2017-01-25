Winthrop Women's Basketball Coach Kevin Cook suspended

NBC Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Winthrop University has suspended the Women's Basketball Head Coach Kevin Cook.

According to a release from Winthrop Athletics, Cook was suspended from his position due to a "personnel matter."

Cook was in his fifth season as head coach of the Winthrop women's basketball program, according to the Winthrop Eagles website.

According to his bio on the athletics website, Cook guided the Eagles to unprecedented heights during his four years, "leading them to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance, their first Big South Conference championship and an all-time best RPI of 85th in the nation in 2014, and a WNIT victory in 2013."

He previously coached the Houston Comets dynasty of the WNBA where he made the playoffs nine out of the first 10 years.

The athletic department said Lynette Woodard will serve as Acting Head Coach for this time.

Winthrop's Women's Basketball team is in the midst of their season. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, January 28 at Liberty University.

This is a developing story, stay with WCNC.com for the latest.

Copyright 2016 WCNC