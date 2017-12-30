World Curling Tour stops in Charlotte

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Curling Association is hosting the fourth annual Southern States Mixed Doubles Bonspiel this weekend.

The event is sanctioned by the World Curling Tour and competitors from throughout the United States and Canada are participating.

Mixed Doubles Curling will debut as an Olympic Sport at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Play began on December 29; continues will a full day of competition on December 30 beginning at 8:00 am with the last games starting at 7:00 pm; and concludes on December 31 with quarterfinals at 9:00 am, semifinals at 12 noon, and the championship at 3:00 pm.

The event will follow the mixed doubles rules of the World Curling Federation. The field consists of 24 mixed doubles teams (one male and one female curler).

Pool play will narrow the field to eight playoff teams, each of which will win a cash prize - $200 for each team placing 5th-8th; $400 each for 3rd and 4th place teams; $700 for 2nd place and $1,100 for 1st.

Admission is free for spectators.

