Five things you should know Wednesday

In the wake of Confederate protests in North Carolina and Charlottesville, Virginia, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox is addressing the possibility of racial tensions in schools.

Dr. Wilcox released a statement Tuesday, calling the situations playing out across the country as “some of the saddest days in our nation’s recent history.”

In the letter, Wilcox went on to say, “I stand firm in my resolve to address hateful behaviors or speech, or racism in any form, in our schools. Team CMS will stand up for and protect each and every child in our care and I hope you will stand with us in the days ahead.” Click here to read Wilcox's full statement.

If you received a phone call offering you a free cruise, you may be entitled to cash.

A class action lawsuit (Charvat v. Carnival et al) says that a resort marketing group violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act when they made automated calls to consumers to offer free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise lines. To see if you qualify and for more info, check here.

Ranlo Police is looking for a man who escaped custody Tuesday morning.

Police say around 5 a.m., officers arrived at a residence in the 5000 block of Wicklow Drive to place "Juan Sebastian" in custody.

Officers placed Sebastian in the police car and shut the door. As officers briefly left to close the door to Sebastian's home, Sebastian escaped from the police car. An unknown person opened the door from the outside and assisted Sebastian in fleeing the scene, according to Ranlo police chief Tim Anderson.

Police say they are unsure of his real name, as officers found over 15 fake IDs. Following investigations, it was revealed that Sebastian was a member of the Columbian Army and obtained his visa under a fake name. Other documents also suggest that he was connected to at least a dozen different bank accounts and had made over $1 million in fraud. Police recovered assault rifles and other weapons from the house. Click here to view a picture of "Juan Sebastian."

The Powerball jackpot soared to $700 million on Tuesday morning.

It's the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and second largest jackpot of any US lottery game on record, according to Texas Lottery.

The drawing will be this Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time in Tallahassee, Florida. To have a chance at winning the jackpot, players must buy a $2 ticket before the drawing and choose all six numbers correctly.

We all know wedding photos are once in a lifetime, but one South Carolina couple captured a once in a lifetime event in theirs.

The couple had a beautiful backdrop of a plantation at their wedding as well as the eclipse making an appearance during their special day, and it was all caught on camera. Click here to check out their gorgeous photos.

