10-year-old with autism is gymnastics champ

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man finds dog buried alive on Georgia trail
-
Fugitive taunts Sheriff's office on Facebook
-
NC gas tanks inspected for calibration
-
Techy gorilla brings awareness to species
-
Car slams into firehouse, police say
-
Man says Home Depot fired him because he helped child
-
Huntersville doctor reaches plea deal in child porn charges
-
Person shot on Albemarle Road
-
Hundreds without power after strong storms
-
Community moruns death of HS football star
More Stories
-
Teens caught trespassing at water park on SnapchatJul. 6, 2017, 9:23 a.m.
-
NC fugitive comments on his own 'Wanted' FB postJul. 5, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
Car crashes into Charlotte fire stationJul. 6, 2017, 4:50 a.m.