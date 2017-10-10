Thanksgiving Table Setting
This duo of thoughtful Thanksgiving table favors will keep your kids entertained before and after your holiday meal. The Native American headbands are sized to be worn and tie easily around your little guest's heads. Pilgrim hats hold crayons to draw pictures of people, places and things for which they are grateful in their blank journals.
WCNC 8:03 PM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Teen charged in Plaza Midwood attempted sexual assault caseOct 10, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
-
Student arrested after carrying, passing loaded gun…Oct 10, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
EPA moves to end Obama-era emissions policyOct 10, 2017, 3:21 p.m.