America Makes Up Nearly Half Of The World's Civilian Firearms Owners
After the recent Las Vegas shooting that took the lives of at least 59 people, the topic of gun control and what needs to be done about it continues to come up. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WCNC 8:44 AM. EDT October 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Las Vegas shooting: Stephen Paddock's girlfriend,…Oct. 4, 2017, 4:48 a.m.
-
National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:28 a.m.
-
CMPD offers active shooter training after Las Vegas attackOct. 3, 2017, 11:08 p.m.