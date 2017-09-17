Army Ranger Turned Bank Robber Blames 'Hellish' Training For Turning Him Into a Criminal

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman Shot in Face During Vista Shooting
-
Cupcrazed robbery
-
Connecticut prepares for Hurricane Jose (NBC News)
-
Panthers home opener brings some changes
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Alexa malfunctions evoke fear, laughter
-
Prince William Co. teen shot by police
-
3 storms churning in open Atlantic
-
Demonstration shows how kids are hiding drugs in plain sight
-
Lincoln County celebrates Apple Festival
More Stories
-
Peppers, Panthers' defense stymies Bills 9-3Sep 17, 2017, 4:40 p.m.
-
National Hurricane Center: Maria strengthens into…Sep 17, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Two dead after crash on I-77Sep 17, 2017, 11:22 a.m.