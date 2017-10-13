Billionaire Mark Cuban Says If He Was Single, He Would Definitely Run For President
Rumors have been swirling ever since President Trump took office about who could challenge him in 2020. One of those names is Mark Cuban. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
WCNC 12:56 PM. EDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
WATCH: Panthers fan sucker punches man at Thursday's gameOct 13, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 5:51 a.m.
-
Funeral today for firefighter killed clearing storm debrisOct 13, 2017, 6:53 a.m.