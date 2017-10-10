Clintons and Obama Remain Silent Over Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Hillary Clinton, husband Bill, and President Obama are remaining silent over allegations leveled against major Democratic party donor Harvey Weinstein. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FanatasticMrNate) reports.
WCNC 8:40 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
What you need to know about the flu
-
Fort Mill schools cracking down on out-of-state license plates
-
Homecoming queen gives crown to classmate
-
Donations for Puerto Rico stuck in Charlotte
-
String of robberies in South End community
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
FedEx brings hundreds of jobs to Cabarrus County
-
Former teachers, coaches tell Md. woman to keep fighting after Las Vegas shooting
-
Active shooter training in the wake of attack
More Stories
-
Teacher spots loaded gun on student at SC high schoolOct 10, 2017, 9:38 a.m.
-
Copperhead bites woman in south Charlotte neighborhoodOct. 9, 2017, 9:57 p.m.
-
60-year-old arrested, charged for South End shootingOct. 9, 2017, 10:51 p.m.